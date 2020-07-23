Bridger Walker dog attack hero awarded Honorary WBC Championship belt

Bridger Walker, the six-year-old boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack, has now been awarded the Honorary WBC Championship belt.

Walker became a young hero across the world after an Instagram post went viral which showcased the damage he took to protect his little sister from being mauled by a canine.

The young boy told family members after the incident: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Walker required 90 stitches to repair the damage to his face.

Six-year-old Bridger Walker (Instagram)

To congratulate the young hero on his efforts, the World Boxing Council crowned Walker WBC’s Honorary Champion.

“We are honoured to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values ​​of humanity,” WBC tweeted.

“Bridger, you’re a hero.”

The World Boxing Council aren’t the only ones who reached out to Walker with Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who’s famous for playing Marvel superhero Captain America, going out of his way to let the young boy know just how brave he was.

“I’m sure you’ve heard this a lot over the last couple of the days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said.

“What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”