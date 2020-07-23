Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise Break Up After Brief Romance

Brian Austin Green is back on the market.

A source confirms to E! News that he and Tina Louise have split following their short-lived romance. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Australian model were first linked in early July, however dating in the spotlight proved to be tricky for the pair.

“All the negative comments and bullying were taking a toll on Tina and the relationship,” our insider explains. “Of course, being compared to Megan Fox is something nobody wants.”

Brian’s relationship with Tina marked his first public foray into dating since announcing his breakup from Megan in May.

Because of the pressure, we’re told Tina decided to take a step back.

“It had nothing to do with Brian. He’s been nothing but supportive and he completely understands. They are still communicating, but are technically split at the moment,” the source shares.