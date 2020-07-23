Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards ‘Doesn’t Like’ Teddi Mellencamp ‘At All’

Instagram

During a gathering at Kyle Richards’ house, Brandi tells other cast members, ‘I just want you guys to be careful with [Denise] cause she’s not who she pretends to be.’

–

Brandi Glanville drops another bombshell allegation about Denise Richards. In a new clip of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“, Brandi, who claims that she hooked up with Denise while she’s married, can be seen warning the other cast members that they need to be careful with Denise.

“Denise wants to run from the truth. She has all these feelings but she doesn’t want to say it,” Kyle Richards opens the discussion while they’re gathering at her house. Brandi then responds, “I just want you guys to be careful with her cause she’s not who she pretends to be.”

Kim Richards, however, doesn’t easily believe in what Brandi tells them, insinuating that she may be biased considering that she doesn’t have the best relationship with Denise amid the hookup rumors. “She did something to Brandi which I think is just…it’s your thing.”

“I don’t want to go totally into it, but what you see isn’t what you get,” Brandi insists as Kyle’s mouth literally drops in total shock. Turning to Teddi Mellencamp, Brandi adds, “She doesn’t like you at all. At all. She’s said horrible things about you. You’re obnoxious. You’ll do anything to be in this group cause you’ve lived under your da’s shadow all of your life. It’s just like, mean,” referring to Teddi’s rock star dad John Mellencamp.

Teddi later says in a confessional, “I gave her (Denise) the opportunity to come clean on everything she’s feeling. I know the way I’ve been feeling. Say it to my face. Cause I know the way I’ve been feeling, I’ll say it to your face.” A clip from five days prior then plays, featuring Denise and Teddi having a conversation in which Teddi asked Denise to tell her if she had something bothering her, to which Denise responded that she already did.

Back to the gathering, Brandi also claims that Denise doesn’t like Lisa Rinna either. Brandi continues explaining that when Denise is around the cast, “she’s like, ‘Why do they all want to fight me?’ ” Teddi then chimes in, “She plays this chill, laid back cool person. But she knows what she’s doing.”

When asked by Kyle why Denise tells Brandi this kind of thing, the latter says, “She feels like she can tell me things cause she has something on me.” Kyle, however, notices that Brandi looks nervous while saying that. “I’ve never seen Brandi so nervous. Normally when she’s upset it just comes spilling out of her mouth,” she alleges.

<br />

“RHOBH” airs on Wednesdays at 9 P.M. on Bravo.