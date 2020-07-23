Blac Chyna Says Don’t Dismiss Kanye’s Claims As ‘Crazy’ & Says Kris Jenner Used The Term ‘Ghetto’ When Speaking About Her

In an exclusive statement to Bossip, Blac Chyna shares through her lawyer that the public shouldn’t dismiss Kanye’s claims as ‘crazy,’ and alleges Kris Jenner has acted in a racist manner against her.

In the statement from her lawyer, Chyna responds to Kanye’s “white supremacist” and “Kris Jong-Un” claims, expressing Kris once used the word “ghetto,” when speaking to a ‘Rob & Chyna’ executive producer.

It was also alleged that evidence was given to the courts proving that Kris lied on Chyna and that may have played a part in getting the reality show canceled. Something that has been an ongoing legal battle.

“Chyna has submitted evidence in her court case proving that Kris Jenner told a ‘Rob & Chyna’ executive producer that Chyna taking food from her own refrigerator at the time and moving it to her own home was ‘ghetto,’ her lawyer, Lynne Ciani stated.

The statement continues, “Chyna also submitted evidence that Kris Jenner lied–twice–to the same executive producer that Chyna had ‘beat the [expletive]’ out of Rob’s face.’ She added, “Chyna will prove at the trial that Kris Jenner then used this false and defamatory lie to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled.”Early Wednesday morning, Kanye West went on a Twitter rant making multiple claims. He referred to the term “white supremacy” multiple times during his Twitter rant while speaking about Kris, sharing a text conversation with her that he referred to as “white supremacy at its highest no cap.”

Early Wednesday morning, Kanye also tweeted, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he said. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night…Kris Jong-Un.”

