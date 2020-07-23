Billy Slater lists the three clubs that should fight for his signature

While Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly on the verge of agreeing to an NRL return with competition favourites Sydney Roosters, one of the game’s greats has outlined the benefits the 34-year-old would bring to other clubs within the competition.

Williams, who won premierships with the Bulldogs in 2004 and the Roosters in 2013, is on the market again after his Super League club, Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the competition earlier this week.

The Roosters look to be in the box seat to land the signature of Williams should he make a return, but Billy Slater said three clubs who are hovering just below in terms of premiership favouritism would be a great fit for the dual-international.

“The Panthers are sitting at the top of the ladder, and could you imagine (Viliame) Kikau on one side and Sonny Bill Williams on the other?” Slater said on Billy’s Breakdown for Wide World of Sports.

“It’s just a one-two punch and with such a young group at the Panthers, I think Sonny would have the effect that he had on the Roosters in 2013.

“(He would be) a very influential person within the squad, that would be a great pick-up for them.”

The Knights, who currently sit in fourth spot on the table, would be instantly a threat if they picked up Williams, according to Slater.

“The (Mitchell) Pearce-(Kalyn) Ponga combination, David Klemmer’s made a huge impact with his leadership and his force through that middle third of the field.

“Sonny would certainly enhance that.”

Souths could drop out of the top eight when they play Canberra this weekend, but Slater sees plenty of upside should Williams join the Rabbitohs.

“They’ve probably got the best spine in the competition,” he said.

“(Adam) Reynolds-(Cody) Walker in the halves, Damien Cook out of dummy half and Latrell (Mitchell) at fullback. Could you imagine Sonny Bill Williams on the edge.

“They have lacked a little bit of punch through the middle of the field.”

The former Melbourne fullback acknowledged that there’s little downside to signing SBW, although with only 10 rounds remaining, and the need to serve a quarantine period, any club not already in finals contention for 2020 would be a hard sell.

“Let’s be honest, there’s 16 teams in the competition that would benefit from signing a guy like Sonny Bill Williams,” Slater said.

“Just the professionalism that he brings, and also the strike on the field.

Sonny Bill Williams (Adam McLean)

“There are a few clubs at the bottom of the ladder that would certainly love a guy like Sonny Bill Williams.”

Slater listed SBW’s former club, the Bulldogs, as well as the Warriors as two struggling clubs who are looking for the type of leadership that Williams can bring.

Describing the Roosters as the “emotional” choice, Slater said he wouldn’t be surprised to Williams in the Tricolours in 2020, in a bid to add to the 2013 premiership win.

“We all know what sort of impact he had on that club and that group of players in that season,” he said.

“He was the real leader in the team. Everyone looked up to Sonny Bill Williams and he was in incredible form that season.”