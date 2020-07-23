Bill & Ted Face The Music Gets a New Trailer and New On-Demand Release Date

Bill & Ted Face The Music is heading straight to video on-demand. It has been confirmed that the third movie in the much-loved comedy series will now debut on digital platforms, as well as some theaters, on Sept. 1.

The film is the latest movie to have its release affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to hit theaters on August 12, before being moved back to Aug. 28. It will now arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 1. With theaters opening at a different pace internationally, and uncertainty with what will be open in the US over the next few weeks, fans will be able to watch the film on VOD.

A new trailer has also been released. It’s packed with scenes that were not in June’s first trailer — check it out below:

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter one more, with Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters. It also features a number of actors from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequel, Bogus Journey, such as William Sadler as Death, Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s dad Chief Logan, and Amy Stoch as Ted’s stepmom Missy. It’s directed by Galaxy Quest‘s Dean Parisot, and written by franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

There will also be a Bill & Ted Face the Music panel at [email protected] this weekend. It takes place on Saturday, July 25, at 3 p.m. PT. The panel will include Reeves, Winter, Weaving, Lundy-Paine, and Sadler, and will be moderated by Kevin Smith.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Bill & Ted Face the MusicPhoto: Orion

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site GameSpot.com.