Big Brother All-Stars to Premiere in August

Big Brother is back. CBS announced on Thursday that an All-Stars edition of Big Brother will premiere next month. The 22nd season of the reality hit will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c.

Following the premiere, Big Brother All-Stars will resume its typical schedule of three weekly episodes, airing Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c. Julie Chen Moonves will once again host the Thursday live eviction episodes, although there will not be a studio audience in attendance due to COVID-19.

Big Brother was originally expected to return earlier this summer, but production was delayed amid the pandemic. In addition to dropping the live audience for eviction episodes, CBS announced other health and safety protocols the production is putting in place to protect the houseguests, staff, and crew. These include the houseguests being quarantined prior to production and being tested several times before entering the Big Brother house. Throughout the season, they will be tested weekly, have no contact with any crew members, and all the supplies they receive will be disinfected.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

CBS also shared that staff and crew members will be tested ahead of working regularly on the series, and then screened daily for symptoms. The staff and crew will work in pods to limit contact and will wear PPE. A COVID-19 compliance officer will also be on staff to ensure production is enforcing all necessary health and safety protocols.

21 Things You Didn’t Know About Big Brother

This will be the second ever All-Stars season of Big Brother, which celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month. The series previously did an All-Stars edition for its seventh season, which BB2 vet Mike “Boogie” Malin won.

No casting information has been announced for Big Brother 22 yet. However, TMZ reports several notable houseguests are rumored to be involved, including Ian Terry, Tyler Crispen, Daniele Donato, Paulie Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Josh Martinez, Janelle Pierzina, Hayden Moss, and Bayleigh Dayton.

The confirmation that Big Brother is resuming production shortly comes after reports that CBS is also moving forward with a second season of the reality dating show Love Island U.S. Per , the network has started pre-production on a season that will be set at a Las Vegas hotel, as opposed to a Fijian villa, and may also be ready to premiere in August.

Big Brother returns Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8/7c on CBS.