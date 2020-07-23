Biden Calls Trump America’s First ‘Racist’ President!!

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not pulling any punches and boldly called President Donald Trump, the country’s first racist president.

Biden slammed Trump for still referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” saying, “the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden continued. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Biden also states that Trump is dividing the country, not bringing it together.

“And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide the country, divide people, not pull them together,” Biden added. “Look what he’s doing now. He’s blaming everything on China — He’s using it as a wedge.”

Is he right?