Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: The Kissing Booth 2, Last Chance U

The Biggest Releases

The Kissing Booth 2

Also known as The Kissing Booth 2: Kiss Harder. In this sequel to one of Netflix’s first teen rom-com breakouts, high school senior Elle (Joey King) juggles a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi, who is now better known for the much less wholesome teen show Euphoria), who’s away at Harvard; her own college applications; and a new friendship with a handsome classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez) that could change her whole life. Also known as The Kissing Booth: Back 2 tha Booth.

Last Chance U: Laney

Arguably TV’s best ongoing sports docuseries returns for its fifth and final* season, following a new junior college football team, the Eagles of Laney College in Oakland, CA. They’re coming off a national championship win in 2018, and they have a hard road ahead of them to defend their title. Coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks, including injuries, stress, and personal demons. It’s an immersive, powerful, and well-made docuseries. (*It will shift to junior college basketball when it returns in 2021.) (Trailer / Tuesday, July 28)

Everything Else

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege

The robots in disguise get the grim ‘n’ gritty treatment in this anime-influenced series produced by Rooster Teeth that looks different than any previous Transformers project. In the six-episode first part of the trilogy, Siege, eternally warring robots Optimus Prime and Megatron both want to end the conflict on their home planet of Cybertron, but Megatron is considering the nuclear option: using the Allspark, the source of life on the planet, to “reformat” the Autobots and essentially turn them into Decepticons. The Autobots, as you might assume, are like, “Nah.” So they’re gonna fight back, and the planet might be destroyed in the process. The later chapters, Earthrise and the as-yet-untitled third part, coming at a date to be determined. (Thursday, July 30)

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain), Season 1

The Spanish edition of this international singing competition franchise promises more family-friendly entertainment, as contestants go head-to-head in a karaoke-style showdown for the chance to win 30,000 euros, which doesn’t seem like that much, but it’s a pretty low-stakes competition, so I guess it makes sense. (Trailer)

Animal Crackers

This animated movie has taken a winding path to the Netflix screen. It had its film festival premiere in 2017, was released in China in 2018, and bounced around from U.S. distributor to distributor. Now it’s getting a quiet release on Netflix. The cast includes John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen, and Sylvester Stallone, among other famous voices, and is about magical animal crackers that turn people into animals, which is the secret of this family’s circus. No relation to the classic Marx Brothers movie of the same name. (Trailer)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

This Paw Patrol-influenced How to Train Your Dragon spin-off finds the Rescue Riders trying to save their friends from being hypnotized by Melodia, a Songwing dragon with a dangerously enchanting voice. The song she sings? “Under Your Spell” by Desire, aka the song from Drive. (Just kidding, Dragons‘ songs are original and quite catchy!) (Trailer)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (Offering to the Storm)

Investigator Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) tries to link a series of suspicious infant deaths to horrifying occult rituals in Spain’s Basque region of Spain. It’s the chilling concluding film in the Baztan Trilogy, a supernatural crime franchise which started with Invisible Guardian and continued through The Legacy of the Bones, which are also available on Netflix. (Trailer)

The Hater

In this psychological thriller from Poland, a duplicitous young law student finds success in the dark online underworld of social media smear tactics — but his digital vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences. This sinister and relevant film comes from acclaimed director Jan Komasa, whose previous film, Corpus Christi, was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars this year. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 29)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 4

Host Raphael Rowe does that thing he does, doing experiential journalism inside the world’s most dangerous prisons. This season, he goes to Paraguay, Germany (maybe not so bad, actually!), Mauritius, and Lesotho, the country that’s inside South Africa. And then he gets to leave. Lucky him. If you ever want to feel a lot better about your own life, here you go. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 29)

