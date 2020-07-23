Best Android Smartwatch in 2020

Best

Right now, the best smartwatch for Android users is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. It’s optimized for Samsung phones but runs well on all Android devices and has all the smartwatch and fitness features you’d expect. It’s compact and lightweight but still offers good battery life. But if you’re not into that one, the good news is that there are so many other amazing options from Fossil to Garmin to Fitbit and more.

Best Smartwatch Overall — Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

You don’t have to use a Samsung phone to enjoy the benefits of owning a Samsung smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 provides the most well-rounded wearables experience for Android users right now. It’s compact and lightweight but features an extremely sharp and vivid touch display that’s easy to navigate and fun to use thanks to the new capacitive bezel. The Tizen OS is smooth and battery-friendly, unlike Google’s own Wear OS, and while the app selection isn’t massive, the core tenets are there, like Spotify, Strava, and more. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 contains its primary purpose in its name: exercise tracking. The watch comes with GPS built-in, and features automatic workout-tracking, along with sleep tracking, water, food and caffeine consumption tracking, and more. The Running Coach feature is improved, which now gives you real-time pace metrics and a rundown of what to expect from your workout before you start. You’ll receive audio cues that can be heard through the watch speaker or Bluetooth headphones. If you mainly wear a smartwatch for notifications, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 delivers there, too, with excellent support for Android’s notification system, letting you reply using your voice, the built-in keyboard, or with one of the many quick answers. Finally, battery life, while not quite as good as some of the other larger watches on the list, is still pretty excellent, and the watch can be topped up with select Qi wireless pads or with the Galaxy S10’s Wireless PowerShare feature. Pros: Compact and well-designed

2-3 days of battery life

Automatic workout tracking

Water-resistant up to 5ATM

Built-in GPS and NFC

Capacitive bezel

Optional LTE Cons: Third-party app support could be better

Tizen OS learning curve

Best Value Smartwatch — Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch Active has already been replaced by the Watch Active 2, but the original came out in early 2019 and is still a great choice for anyone who wants a compact Android smartwatch with amazing capabilities and a reduced price tag. The main draw here is the beautiful AMOLED display which is readable in all lighting conditions including bright sunshine. The watch is light and comfortable to wear all day — which is good because the battery lasts that and then some. While it lacks the capacitive “rotating” bezel of its more expensive counterpart, the original Watch Active has everything you’d need to stay, well, active: GPS, NFC, storage for music, and wireless Qi charging through Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature. Best of all, it’s been heavily discounted since the sequel was released, so you can get it for much less than its original price. Pros: Compact and well-designed

2 to 3 days of battery life

Automatic workout tracking

Water-resistant up to 5ATM

Built-in GPS and NFC

Relatively inexpensive Cons: Third-party app support could be better

Tizen OS learning curve

Best Wear OS Smartwatch — Skagen Falster 3

Sometimes you just want a smartwatch to look like a … watch. Simple design, excellent quality strap, and a finish that doesn’t scream, “This is a piece of technology!” Well, the Falster 3 from well-known Danish watch brand Skagen is precisely that. One of the Skagen Falster 3’s main benefits is its three-button layout, which includes a rotating crown that helps to scroll through Wear OS without having to touch the screen — an enormous benefit once you start using it. You also get a beautiful stainless steel body, well-constructed straps in either leather, metal, or silicone in a variety of colors, and all the essential features you’d expect, like water resistance, GPS, a heart rate monitor, NFC, and more. The Falster 3 is the 2020 update to Skagen’s smartwatch line, and is improved in every way — you get more RAM for smoother performance, a speaker for making and taking calls, and much-improved battery life thanks to Skagen’s new Extended Battery modes. Pros: Attractive, classic design

Digital crown is fantastic

GPS, NFC, speaker, water-resistance and heart-rate tracking

Excellent quality display

Built-in GPS and NFC Cons: Expensive

22mm bands not compatible with previous Falster watches

Best Connected Smartwatch — Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

If you prefer big things in big packages, you’ll appreciate what the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is bringing to the table. This giant smartwatch comes with a dual-layer display, which helps prolong battery life. You can expect it to last between 2 to 5 days in Smart mode depending on usage. You’ll also enjoy built-in GPS, activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and Google Pay. Of course, the most important feature here is the LTE connectivity. You’ll never have to worry about leaving your phone behind with this watch on your wrist. Take calls, send texts, and use data anywhere with Verizon NumberShare. As long as you don’t mind spending a pretty penny on a smartwatch with LTE, you won’t find too many issues with the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE. At just over 45 mm, it’s just large enough to feel bulky on small wrists. It’s also running on the old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, so you can expect some lag when it comes to performance, The good news is that you do get 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which should help even things out a bit. Pros: LTE connectivity

Dual-layer display

Good battery life

Google Pay

MIL-STD-810G durability Cons: Expensive

Outdated processor

Bulky on small wrists

Best for Long-Distance Runners — Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

There’s a smartwatch for every type of Android user, and the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is an outstanding choice for anyone who runs, bikes, or swims. It’s not the best smartwatch, but it does receive notifications from your phone. If you don’t need much more than that — and who does these days? — the Forerunner 245 makes up for it with incredible 7+ day battery life, or 6 hours with GPS enabled, which is more than enough for a marathon (or two if you’re really good). Better yet, the transflective screen means that the Forerunner 245 is easily visible in direct sunlight, making it perfect for extended outdoor excursions. There’s also music storage and the option to stream from Spotify or Deezer, which is seriously great if you’re trying to hit those personal bests. Add in 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, advanced workout capture and advanced features like VO2 max estimation, a recovery advisor, and more, this is an excellent option. Pros: Advanced workout tracking and guidance

Incredible battery life

Sunlight-friendly transflective display

Music streaming

Extremely comfortable strap Cons: Limited smartwatch features

Basic design may not be for everyone

Best Lifestyle Smartwatch — Garmin Venu

Garmin has a whole line of smartwatches focused on running, but there are also plenty of broader options that are great lifestyle wearables. The Venu is one of the most recent examples. It’s one of the first devices from the company with a crisp AMOLED touchscreen. You get a generous five days of battery life along with built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, 20+ sport modes, music storage for up to 500 songs, and mobile payments with Garmin Pay. It also has a Pulse Ox sensor, which monitors your blood oxygen saturation levels. Many smartwatches come in more than one size these days, but the Venu is only available in 43mm. This results in a 1.2-inch display, which will probably be large enough for most users. If you wanted to go bigger or smaller than that, you’ll have to find another smartwatch. While app support could be better on the Venu, it does what you need it to do. Android users can also review and reply to notifications, which is always a great perk to have. Pros: Built-in GPS

Crisp AMOLED display

5-day battery life

Activity/sleep tracking

5 ATM water resistance

Music Storage & Garmin Pay Cons: App support is limited

Only comes in one size

Best Smartwatch for Casual Athletes — Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit has gone to great lengths to convince the world that it’s more than just a fitness tracker company. The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fantastic, colorful product that combines the best of the company’s athletic DNA with solid smartwatch features, a bevy of useful apps, and nearly a week of battery life. The new Versa 2 also has a sleek modern design, a faster processor for smoother performance, a microphone so Android users can dictate replies to incoming notifications, and built-in Alexa support for when you need to know the weather or who won last night’s game. The best part of Fitbit is how seamlessly it interacts with your Android phone. You just wear it — to work, to bed, in the shower — and it uploads your results in the background, syncing with your phone and, potentially, your group of friends who are constantly keeping you challenged. Yes, that’s the other best part of Fitbit: its social network. Enjoy weekly challenges, or compete with the company’s many experts in pre-made discovery challenges and adventures. While the Versa 2 lacks GPS, it makes up for it by including on-screen workouts and collecting plenty of useful data. Plus, if you’re into sleep tracking, no one beats Fitbit for insights and accuracy. Pros: Low-profile, attractive design

Excellent battery life

Solid smartwatch features

Lots of different colors

Built-in Alexa support Cons: Limited app selection

Installing new bands can be tricky

Best Hybrid — Fossil Hybrid HR

Hybrid smartwatches are unique in many ways. Most importantly, you often can’t tell it’s a smartwatch at all. The Fossil Hybrid HR comes with just enough features to claim the ‘smart’ title but it’s not identical to some of the other picks on this list. For instance, you won’t have a touchscreen, so all of your navigating will be done with the three side buttons. It also doesn’t have a colorful display, but at least you get a solid 2 weeks of battery life in return. You can customize the display to your liking, which will include at-a-glance info of your choosing, such as weather, steps, and notifications. Other than basic activity/sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring, don’t expect a well-rounded smartwatch experience from the Fossil Hybrid HR. It’s only a hybrid, after all. You’ll miss out on GPS, NFC payments, music storage, and other premium features. Pros Lovely design

Customizable display

Activity/sleep tracking

Heart-rate monitoring

2+ weeks of battery Cons Lacks GPS options

Limited features

Not the best for serious tracking

Best Wear OS for Serious Athletes — Suunto 7

If you’re partial to Wear OS and looking for the perfect Android smartwatch to handle your activity tracking, you can’t go wrong with the Suunto 7. This wearable is fairly new to the market but it’s got potential to be great — especially if you’re a serious athlete who is focused on detailed tracking. In addition to built-in GPS and full-color accurate mapping software, it also boasts over 70 sport modes. Thanks to Suunto’s apps, you’ll have access to helpful metrics that go above and beyond what’s available on Google Fit, including training load, training recovery, and more. When you combine all that Suunto 7 has to offer with Wear OS, it should be a match made in heaven, right? That depends on what type of experience you want. If you can live with a mere 2 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and the likelihood of laggy performance due to the work-in-progress nature of Wear OS, then it’s a solid choice for serious athletes who need all the tracking perks they can get. As you might’ve noticed, this thing is ginormous. This is a bonus for some users, but dainty wrists may shy away from this 50 mm juggernaut. If you’re on a budget, this pricey smartwatch might not be the best choice. Pros: Built-in GPS and offline outdoor maps

Attractive, sporty design

Various color options

Excellent activity tracking

Water-resistant up to 5ATM

Google Pay Cons: A bit too huge for some

Battery life is mediocre

Extremely pricey

Best for Women’s Fashion — Fossil Gen 5 Julianna

Fossil has always been about fashion watches, which makes the Julianna, its latest smartwatch aimed at women, one of the most fashionable yet. Fortunately, the Julianna stands out for more than looks. It’s built on the same modern platform as the Fossil Sport but has even more features. In addition to being waterproof and supporting 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, there’s also GPS for tracking runs and a versatile digital crown for easy scrolling. Then there are the features you’ll barely see anywhere else in the Wear OS ecosystem: a built-in speaker for taking phone calls when connected to an Android device or iPhone, as well as an improved battery that provides up to three days of moderate usage. Finally, the 1GB of RAM ensures the fastest performance in the Wear OS ecosystem. (Fossil also has a Gen 5 smartwatch aimed at men called the Carlyle.) It’s not cheap, but the Julianna is one of the best Android smartwatch options out there. Pros: Fashionable and functional

Excellent performance thanks to 1GB of RAM onboard

Able to take phone calls with built-in speaker

Supports any 22mm watch band

Outstanding battery life for a Wear OS watch

Best for Men’s Fashion — Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2

Michael Kors continues to be one of the leaders when it comes to fashion smartwatches. The new Access Bradshaw 2 is no exception. It comes in a generous 44mm case and is available in silver, gold, gunmetal, and rose gold variants. It might be hard to believe that a watch this beautiful does more than look pretty, but it does. This Wear OS smartwatch is running the new Snapdragon Wear 3100. When you combine that with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, you can expect ultra-smooth performance. There are many features to love here, including music storage and controls, Google Fit, voice-activated Google Assistant, Google Pay, onboard GPS, heart-rate tracking, and more. It has both a microphone and speaker, enabling you to take calls from your wrist. While the battery will last for a day at best, it comes with rapid charging that’ll reach 80% battery in under an hour. Given all of these updates, the Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 certainly isn’t cheap. The price tag makes sense given the superior performance, new features, and premium design. Pros: Sleek, stylish design

Voice-activated Google Assistant

3 ATM water resistance

Heart-rate tracking

Onboard GPS

Google Pay Cons: Very pricey

Only one day of battery

