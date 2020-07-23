Ben Simmons’ Sister Spills the Tea While Slamming ‘Weird’ Kardashians

Instagram

Reacting to Kanye West’s latest meltdown, Liv Alice takes this opportunity to call out the famous clan as she refers to them as ‘Kartrashians’ and ‘weird b***hes.’

–

More celebrities and well-known figures continued to give their two cents on Kanye West‘s latest meltdown. The latest one to do that was Ben Simmons‘ sister Liv Alice, who put all the blame on the Kardashian family as she appeared to hint that her athlete brother had a rough time while dating Kendall Jenner.

Responding to a video of Kanye at his infamous presidential rally in South Carolina, Liv began by referring to the famous clan as “Kartrashians.” She then accused the family of not caring about “the mental health of black men. Seen it with my own eyes and now you’re all seeing it.” She added, “From Verbal Abuse to gaslighting you name it, these women don’t help our men they completely hinder them. LET US PRAY FOR KANYE AT THIS POINT HE NEEDS US.”

In a separate tweet, Liv claimed that the Kardashians like their men “black, successful and quiet!!! This man is a genius and it hurts to see him out here like this. We are talking about women who are so insecure they use men to feel worshipped. I promise these b***hes are WEIRD.”

Even though Liv didn’t name names in her next tweet, she made it pretty clear that she was talking about Kendall. “As someone who feeds off energy I’ve never been sucked so dry from sitting in the room with one person,” the Australian native continued tweeting. “I can only imagine exchanging energy with someone like that.”

Liv went on referring to that one time when Ben’s ex-girlfriend, Tinashe, was accused of stalking the NBA star when he was still dating the supermodel, stressing that it was all a lie made by Kendall’s family. “Sorry we are talking about a family who told the media a girl who got f**ked over BY them was a stalker. Like the sweetest my genuine woman on planet earth I’ve met to date!” Liv said. “They tried to f**king ruin her over some d*ck….. I mean where’s my lie????”

<br />

None of the Kardashian family members have responded to Liv.