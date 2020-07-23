Ben Feldman Makes Use of COVID-19 Lockdown to Go Through Spine Surgery

Instagram

The ‘Superstore’ actor reveals that it was his wife, Michelle Mulitz, who convinced him that the stay-at-home orders created the perfect time for him to go under the knife.

–

“Superstore” and “Mad Men” star Ben Feldman finally decided to go under the knife for an operation on his spine while self-isolating during the COVID crisis.

The actor proceeded with the scary surgery after his wife Michelle Mulitz convinced him the perfect time to perform the procedure was during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, when film and TV productions were shut down.

“I’ve had back issues for a really long time, and about a year ago, I got it looked at,” Ben shared with ET Online. “The doctors were kind of like, ‘You should do this. But if you’re operating without much pain in the world, there’s no rush.’ And then when quarantine happened, my wife (Michelle) was like, ‘What better time to go through surgery? You’re not going to work or anything.’ ”

“So I had more imaging done and the doctor was like, ‘Oh, never mind. This is really bad. You need to do this immediately. You’re this close to irreversible cord damage.’ So I went and they put a hole in my neck, drilled a bunch of calcified bone out of my spine, took out some bad disks and put in fake disks to little silver balls into my spine.”

And Ben, 40, feels lucky he found his way to the operating table, as he had no idea his spine was such a mess.

“Had I had not gone and been like, ‘Yeah, why not? Let’s get some more pictures taken of my insides.’ Had I not done that, I could have gone skiing, someone could have bumped into me from behind, and I would have had irreparable damage done to my spinal cord,” he shared, before deadpanning, “Because I’m 89 years old.”

Ben and Michelle have been married for nearly seven years and they share two young children.