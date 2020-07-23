‘Beauty and the Beast’ Dominates Box Office Thanks to Drive-In Screenings

Walt Disney Pictures

The 2017 live-action Disney film, which features Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans, pulled in roughly $467,000 (£366,000) at 527 locations, according to .

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be part of such a well-loved movie. Beauty and the Beast is number one again, 174 weeks after it was first released world wide,” Evans said in a statement.

“Beauty and the Beast” initially raked in over $1.3 billion globally upon its cinema release.