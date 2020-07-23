Battle Rapper Math Hoffa Lashes Out at Bloggers for Reporting on Rape Allegations Against Him

Instagram

The popular rap battle tells his fans to stop watching videos from the entertainment news bloggers who are covering Queen KeeKee’s sexual assault allegations against him, though they mostly defend him.

–

Battle Rapper Math Hoffa has gone on an angry rant against bloggers for reporting on rape allegations against him. The “Doing My Music” spitter lashed out at those entertainment news bloggers in a YouTube video, throwing expletives as he accused them of making money out of the lies spread about him.

The rapper, whose real name is Justin Edwards, made headlines in June after fellow rapper Queen KeeKee claimed that Math sexually assaulted her at a hip-hop event. Bloggers then picked up the news for their YouTube contents, though they mostly defended him.

Several battle rap bloggers disputed KeeKee’s story and asked for evidence, but that apparently still doesn’t sit well with Math. In his own video, the rapper angrily said, “Don’t f**k with your n***as.” While he supported them to make money, he’s not having it that they made money out of his situation.





Math went on accusing them of gossiping and of being “counterproductive” to the culture, claiming that they’ve cost him a large bag. He also urged his fans to stop watching these bloggers’ videos.





Last month, KeeKee went on Instagram to detail the alleged rape at the hands of Math, whom she regarded as a “friend.” “THIS IS THE REASON I STOPPED GOING TO BATTLES!!!! He took the joy out of it from me. He is the reason my life is completely altered FOREVER,” so she began her lengthy statement.

KeeKee, whose real name is Audrey K. Servance, claimed, “I never asked or consented. I was CELIBATE too and this really broke my heart.” She said that she has an audio of Math apologizing for it, “Even with him ON tape apologizing, saying he heard me saying STOP and he did not, admitted to choking me (unconscious), even was holding me against my will and so more stuff.”

The Newark native said she “did the RIGHT thing” and “went through the WHOLE process,” which included taking rape kit examination and reporting it to police, but “the Judicial system FAILED me y’all like horribly.” Likening it to “a HORROR story,” she demanded “JUSTICE from him & the judicial system.”

Math later responded to KeeKee’s allegations on Twitter, denying that he’s the kind of person like what KeeKee described. “My heart goes out to the women who have actually experienced something terrible like that… May God grant you justice! I ain’t the one tho. Go find one of those guys. I’m too nice… That’s my problem,” he wrote.