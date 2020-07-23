Ballymore Stadium upgrade, redevelopment: Queensland Government funding

It’s become a concrete metaphor for the state of Queensland Rugby for the better part of the last 15 years, but Ballymore is finally set to get its much-needed face lift.

Just like Brad Thorn’s slow and steady transformation of the Reds from rabble to a team on the rise, the funding to get the reconstruction of the spiritual home of Queensland Rugby has been a game of patience.

It’s been more than 12 months since the Morrison government pledged $15 million in funding towards the project, with the state government set to match its federal counterparts.

But the wait on that commitment to be rubber stamped has dragged on.

A recent News Corp report indicated the project would receive the green light, with an announcement to come, but, when asked, the state government wouldn’t confirm.

Until today.

Queensland MP Kate Jones said it would happen, when asked by 4BC’s Neil Breen on his breakfast show.

“Yep – as far as I’m concerned it’s full steam ahead with the redevelopment of Ballymore which is – as you say – long overdue and will make such a big difference for rugby and the local community” said Jones, the State Minister for Development, Tourism and Innovation.

“I did try to ring the Sports Minister ahead of this – but with Ballymore there was a commitment, I think, from both the Federal and State government for a $30 million redevelopment, of which we both pay $15 million.

“The last time I was speaking to the QRU they were saying that they had appointed an architect that was working on those designs.”

It’s a major coup for a struggling code, with rugby fans in Queensland crying out for years to have the venue revamped.

Rugby Australia CEO, Rob Clarke praised the news.

Rugby Australia CEO Rob Clarke. (Getty)

“It’s great to hear some comments out of Queensland today regarding the future development of Ballymore and we thank the Palaszczuk Government for their continued support of our game” Clarke said.

But, while this is a huge boost for the code, it won’t mean top tier matches return to the iconic stadium.

Instead it will be used as a high-performance base for existing teams like the Reds, and junior pathways, as well as women’s rugby.

Harry Wilson of the Queensland Reds (Getty)

“The National Rugby Training Centre development at Ballymore would be transformational for rugby in Australia, securing a new home for our women’s 15-a-side program and a world class facility for the Qantas Wallabies ahead of Test matches in south east Queensland,” Clarke said.

It will also become an attractive training base for visiting teams and as well as other sporting teams.

“We are currently scoping potential training locations for teams ahead of our bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup and it would also serve as an excellent multi-sport venue too, especially ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia in 2023 as well as Brisbane’s bid for the 2032 Olympic Games,” Clarke added.