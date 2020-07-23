Avengers Assembled: Look Back at Your Favorite Marvel Heroes’ Comic-Con Appearances Over the Years

Angelina Jolie made her MCU debut at Comic-Con 2019. That year, it was announced the Oscar winner would star in The Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, along Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and more stars. But that’s not all! That same year, Marvel announced its plans for Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Blade, Hawkeye, What If…?, Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.