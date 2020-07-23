Australia’s Victoria Reports Mounting Death Toll During Lockdown By Bloomberg

© Bloomberg. A sign directs people to a drive-in Covid-19 testing site set up at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The spike in Victoria has forced around 5 million people in Melbourne back into a six-week lockdown. The shutdown of the nation’s second-biggest city, which contributes about one-quarter of gross domestic product, could prolong the nation’s first recession in almost three decades. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg



(Bloomberg) — Australia’s Victoria state reported a mounting death toll from the coronavirus, weeks after a surge in cases sent Melbourne into a second lockdown.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews reported six deaths, all of them connected to aged-care facilities, and 300 new cases on Friday. That took total deaths in the state to 55.

The number of new infections is down from 403 yesterday and Wednesday’s record of 484.

Melbourne’s Second Lockdown Will Exact a ‘Catastrophic’ Cost

The spike has forced around 5 million people in Melbourne back into a six-week lockdown, and masks became mandatory in the city this week.

Andrews yesterday announced payments to encourage people to get tested and stay at home, after data showed almost all those feeling unwell didn’t isolate between first feeling sick and getting a test.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.