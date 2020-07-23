Australian TV Ratings Knocked Out in Ransomware Surge By Cointelegraph

Australian TV Ratings Knocked Out in Ransomware Surge
Leading market research and data analytics firm Nielsen has been unable to provide overnight ratings this week for Australian TV viewers as a result of a ransomware attack.
The TV ratings were not available on Tuesday and Wednesday night, and local TV blog TV Tonight reports industry sources as saying the overnight ratings may not be available again until early next week.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.