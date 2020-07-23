Atlanta United intends to permit fans amid pandemic

Despite fears about rising coronavirus cases throughout the United States, Major League Soccer side Atlanta United reportedly intends to open Mercedes-Benz Stadium to fans at a reduced capacity for games later this year.

With Atlanta eliminated from the MLS is Back tournament held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, club president Darren Eales emailed season ticket holders about the third tier of an MLS season unlike any other.

Here is an excerpt:

Our supporters are the heartbeat of our club, so we are looking forward to one day being able to come back into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the building at full capacity. However, what remains our top priority is the health and safety of our supporters, players, coaches and staff. When we are prepared to welcome supporters at Atlanta United matches again, we will be implementing CDC social distancing guidelines upon entry and in the seating bowl, which will initially result in a 10,000‐20,000 seat capacity inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The MLS is Back tournament concludes Aug. 11, and the league intends to have clubs host in-market matches for the remainder of the season that was originally suspended in March after two matchdays due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak. MLS hasn’t yet announced fixtures for that portion of the campaign.

After NFL clubs the New York Giants and New York Jets announced they won’t permit fans to attend training camp sessions or games due to state restrictions on large gatherings, the New York Red Bulls released an official statement regarding events held at Red Bull Arena: