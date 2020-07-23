As investors become skeptical about self-driving tech, startups can compete by focusing on commercializing the least demanding applications of self-driving tech (Timothy B. Lee/Up News Info Technica)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Timothy B. Lee / Up News Info Technica:

As investors become skeptical about self-driving tech, startups can compete by focusing on commercializing the least demanding applications of self-driving tech  —  Slow progress is forcing self-driving startups to tighten their belts.  —  Progress on self-driving technology has been slower …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR