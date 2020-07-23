Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Pushed Back to January 2021

MGM

Directed by Liesl Tommy, the forthcoming movie will star Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Hudson, the latter of whom will take on the role of Aretha.

The release of Jennifer Hudson‘s Aretha Franklin biopic has been pushed back so the film can make a big splash in cinemas over the Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday weekend in January 2021.

The film, “Respect“, was scheduled to arrive in select theaters as a limited release on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, so Hudson’s performance and the movie would be eligible for Academy Awards consideration, but now the Oscars and voting dates have been rescheduled, studio bosses have decided to roll out the biopic on January 15.

The first trailer for “Respect”, which aired during the virtual BET Awards last month, (June 2020), has received rave reviews.

Franklin handpicked Oscar winner Hudson to portray her in the film before her death in 2018.