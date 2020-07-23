Andy Dick Sparks Concerns Following Drunken Video

Instagram

The ‘Employee of the Month’ star sparks rumors of relapse as he looks extremely intoxicated in a video where he drunkenly tried to marry a couple at a house party.

Fans of Andy Dick have taken to social media to question the funnyman’s wellbeing after he appeared extremely intoxicated in a new video clip.

The troubled comic has been to rehab several times and has suffered through many embarrassing public spectacles due to his history of his substance abuse, but appeared to have cleaned up his act in recent months.

However, in a since-deleted clip shared by Dick on social media, the star, who says he is an ordained minister, is seen marrying a couple at a small house party while appearing intoxicated.

Throughout the course of the clip, the “Reality Bites” star’s words are unintelligible and he keeps forgetting the names of the couple he is apparently marrying. “The reverend is currently urinating in the sink,” one person says during the video when Dick is off-camera.

Several users commented on the post with concern with one fan noting, “I see a relapse and it makes me sad.” Another posted, “Clearly this is a bunch of people who don’t give two s **ts about Andy or his well being.”

The 54-year-old “Employee of the Month” star has a long history of getting trouble with the law over lewd behaviour and sexual misconduct, as a result of his addiction battle, having been arrested for indecent exposure and sexual battery in the past.

He also avoided jail for groping a woman in the street last year (19) when he cut a plea deal that meant he had to complete 15 days of community service and spend the next 36 months on summary probation.