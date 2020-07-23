Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predicitions

The Melbourne Storm have rarely lost to the Broncos in the long and legendary career of Cameron Smith.

In fact, even when Brisbane were a strong team with Wayne Bennett at the helm, they have rarely been able to match it with the troops opposite, expertly led by Smith.

Since 2009, the Storm have not lost to the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium. What we might be in store for tomorrow night is frightening.

Melbourne have had good records against almost every other team over the last 15 years, so the Broncos aren’t alone in fearing their visits.

Yet, according to Andrew Johns, Storm’s Queensland raised superstars have made playing the Broncos personal.

In one way or another they were overlooked as teenage talent by the northern state’s power club and Johns says they take that snubbing with them onto the field whenever they play.

Given the state of the Broncos right now, what they wouldn’t give for a do-over in their recruitment failings when it comes to megastars Smith and Cameron Munster as well as others.

“This is a big one for the Storm, there’s a lot of players who play for the Storm; Cameron Smith, Munster, a lot of players who have a bee in their bonnet because the Broncos didn’t pick them up,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“So, they’ll smash them?” asked Brad Fittler.

Johns didn’t offer a verbal reply but judging by the look on his face he’s thinking tomorrow night’s margin could be ugly.

If the Broncos cop Storm masters Smith and Munster in a mood to do damage it will ask some big questions of a defensive line that has struggled to hold out far inferior opposition on several occasions already this year.

Storm megastars Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster (Getty)

However, Johns said they’ve made it even harder for themselves with the selection of Anthony Milford at fullback and the persistence of an out-of-form Darius Boyd in the centres.

“You’ve got Darius Boyd, Darius is really down on form, but if you’re going to put someone at fullback put Darius, he really organises the team defensively well,” Johns said.

“Anthony Milford at fullback? I know they’re trying to spark his running game but…”

Brad Fittler: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Bulldogs, Panthers

Andrew Johns: Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Wally Lewis: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Sharks, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Billy Slater: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Peter Sterling: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Sharks, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

James Bracey: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Allana Ferguson: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Peter Psaltis: Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Ruan Sims: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Sharks, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

The Mole: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Sharks, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Tim Elbra: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Sharks, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Ben Glover: Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

