All the Movies Hitting On-Demand Early Due to Coronavirus: Bill & Ted Face the Music, SpongeBob SquarePants 2

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major toll on Hollywood, as social distancing and shelter-in-place orders across the U.S. have led to release date delays, production shutdowns, and movie theater closures.

In response, several film studios have released their new movies on streaming. Universal/Dreamworks, for example, took Trolls World Tour straight to an on-demand premiere on April 10 and became the studio’s biggest debut for a digital release.

Disney+ has also begun adding movies to its library early, with the Hamilton movie arriving on the streaming service a year and half before it was scheduled to hit theaters. In addition, Disney+ added Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to its library two months ahead of schedule, released Artemis Fowl directly on the platform, and announced that The One and Only Ivan will go straight to the service. Disney recently indicated that more movies could skip theatrical releases entirely, even after COVID-19 settles.

Meanwhile, Netflix hosted the world premiere of The Lovebirds, which also skipped a theatrical bow in favor of a straight-to-streaming debut, and HBO Max has nabbed the debut rights for Seth Rogen’s next film An American Pickle. Apple also made big moves by snatching up projects like Greyhound, Tom Hank’s WWII movie, which was originally set to debut in theaters Father’s Day weekend. Most recently, Orion announced that the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music will be available on SVOD services starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Here’s a rundown of movies that are hitting on-demand services ahead of schedule, along with links to ways to watch each title online and where to get DVDs and Blu-Rays, if you prefer to have a physical copy.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The long-awaited third installment of Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted’s (Keanu Reeves) excellent adventures is going to be available both in theaters and on-demand starting Tuesday, Sept. 1. The film follows the two as they set out on a new adventure to finally fulfill their rock and roll destiny after a visitor from the future informs them that only their song can save the world.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the second film adaptation about everyone’s favorite underwater sponge, is skipping its theatrical release and heading straight to on-demand in early 2021 before becoming available to stream on CBS All Access. The film follows the series’ beloved characters, SpongeBob and Patrick, as they embark on a rescue mission to the mysterious Atlantic City in the hopes of saving SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary.

The One and Only Ivan

Disney announced that The One and Only Ivan, an adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s Newbury Award-winning book, will premiere Friday, Aug. 14 on Disney+. The One and Only Ivan tells the story of Ivan, a silverback gorilla who only has faint memories of the jungle and has spent most of his life as an exotic animal attraction in a shopping mall. When a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, recently separated from her parents, Ivan begins to question his life of captivity and begins to plot their escape. The cast includes major stars like Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and Danny DeVito.

First Cow

After a limited theatrical run that was cut short amid the pandemic, Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow will be available on streaming rental platforms starting Friday, July 10. The film takes place in the Pacific Northwest as a skilled cook joins a group of fur trappers on Oregon Territory and finds a true connection with a Chinese immigrant in search of his own fortune. The two come together to create a business that depends on the participation of a nearby landowner’s prized milk cow.

My Spy

My Spy, Dave Baustista’s entry into the classic genre of “tough guy becomes a father figure to a precocious girl,” hit Amazon Prime on June 26. My Spy follows J.J. (Bautista), a demoted CIA operative as he’s assigned to covertly surveil an unassuming family. Unfortunately for him, things don’t go as planned when the teenage daughter uses her tech smarts to find the source of the surveillance feeds, and in exchange for her silence, J.J. agrees to teach her how to be a spy.

Greyhound

Greyhound, the WWII movie written by and starring Tom Hanks, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10. Greyhound was originally set to debut in theaters on Father’s Day weekend. Hanks plays George Krause, a career officer given command of a Navy destroyer during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Artemis Fowl

Disney released Artemis Fowl, the long-awaited adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s fantasy series about 12 year-old criminal mastermind, exclusively on Disney+, Friday, June 12. The film was originally slated for theatrical release on Memorial Day weekend. Artemis Fowl is based on the best-selling young adult fantasy novel of the same name by Eoin Colfer and is directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film stars Ferdia Shaw in the title role, and Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench also star. Artemis Fowl arrived on Disney+ on Friday, June 12.

Hamilton

The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit Hamilton, which was originally expected to hit theaters in the fall of 2021, received an early digital release on Disney+. The movie, which was shot on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016 with the Tony-winning show’s original cast, arrived on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day, on July 3.

Irresistible

Irresistible, the political comedy directed by Jon Stewart and starring Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper, became available to rent on demand on Friday, June 26. The film was originally scheduled to be released in theaters at the end of May, and it is now set to premiere across streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google, YouTube, Charter, Spectrum, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Sony, Cox, Altice, Vudu, Frontier, and Row8. In Irresistible, Carell stars as a Democratic consultant helping a former Marine (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

An American Pickle

Seth Rogen’s next comedy film was expected to hit theaters but will instead debut at HBO Max, which secured the rights to debut the film on the new streaming service sometime this year. The film stars Rogen as an immigrant employee at a 1920 pickle factory who gets accidentally preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn. The film is based on the 2013 New Yorker series Sell Out by Simon Rich.

The Lovebirds

Paramount’s The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, was bought by Netflix. It was originally supposed to debut in theaters on April 3, but Paramount pulled it due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The film centers on a couple who are nearing the point of breaking up but accidentally find themselves mixed up in a murder. The Lovebirds premiered on Netflix on May 22.

Scoob!

Originally set to open May 15 in theaters, Scoob! will be available for a 48-hour rental on-demand period for $19.99. The new movie follows how Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous mystery-solving crew. This time, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. Amid the race to stop the “dogpocalypse,” the team learns that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny bigger than anyone ever could’ve anticipated.

Trolls: World Tour

This animated film, a sequel to the 2016 family film Trolls, reached on-demand services on Friday, April 10, the same day that the film was scheduled to arrive in theaters before the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of a physical premiere event, Trolls World Tour was ushered in with a watch party on the film’s official Twitter account and a virtual movie premiere hosted by Walmart.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The family film inspired by the popular video game and starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey, with Ben Schwartz voicing the iconic hedgehog, hit digital on March 31, just six weeks after its theatrical release. Sonic became available in Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on May 19.

Bad Boys for Life

Some movie franchises really do get better with age. Combining nostalgia with a good old fashioned buddy-cop formula, Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as they reprise two of their most beloved roles. The action flick arrived on digital March 31 and became available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 21.

Emma

NBCUniversal decided to release its slate of in-theater and upcoming films to on-demand services at the same time that they were available in still-open theaters, beginning Friday, March 20. That decision meant that this celebrated Jane Austen adaptation, directed by Autumn de Wilde and starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, became available to stream on March 20.

The Hunt

Also available starting on March 20 is this controversial horror-thriller, starring Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank, about a group of rich people hunting down people they deem to be “deplorables” for sport.

The Invisible Man

Leigh Whannell’s critically revered thriller, which stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman who’s being harassed by her invisible, abusive ex, also became available to watch as of March 20.

Dosed, Human Capital, Tape

It’s not just blockbusters being affected by the theatrical shutdown. A number of indie films altered their release plans as well. The addiction documentary Dosed, which was scheduled to be released March 20, was instead released digitally, with 10 percent from every purchase of the film going to coronavirus disaster relief, matched by Facebook, according to . Once theaters reopen, distributors Mangurama/Abramorama will remove the film from streaming and resume theatrical release.

Other indies which hit digital platforms and VOD early include Liev Schreiber-led family drama Human Capital, which was available as of March 20, and the revenge drama Tape, which will did a novel theatrical-style digital release starting March 26, via digital conferencing app Crowdcast.

Birds of Prey

Warner Bros. announced its Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey would be released on home video earlier than expected. Although the Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster was still screening in the theaters that remained open, it became available to purchase for $20 via video-on-demand platforms, including Amazon and iTunes, on March 24. It is also available to rent on sites like Amazon Prime Video.

Bloodshot

Sony’s Vin Diesel-starring comic book movie Bloodshot, which is still screening in theaters that remain open, arrived on home video platforms months early, on March 24.

The Way Back

The Ben Affleck-starring sports drama The Way Back — about an alcoholic former high school basketball star who is recruited to coach his alma mater’s struggling team — also got an early home video release. Warner Bros. made the movie available to purchase for $20 on on-demand platforms on March 24.

I Still Believe

Lionsgate’s faith-based drama starring Britt Robertson and KJ Apa, which just opened in theaters on March 13, arrived on premium VOD platforms on March 27.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Prank lovers get to laugh a bit early as Impractical Jokers: The Movie got a digital release on April Fool’s Day. The funny flick is truTV’s first feature-length film and is coming to fans’ living rooms five weeks after its initial theatrical premiere. Chris Henchy directed the the movie, which is inspired by the TV show of the same name, is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Bull

This Annie Silverstein film premiered at Cannes Film Festival last year but was released to VOD on May 1. The pic was originally expected to hit U.S. theaters in late March after screening at SXSW. Bull stars Amber Havard as a teen who trashes her neighbor’s house and seems destined to follow her mother’s footsteps to a jail sentence but instead finds a passion in the Texas rodeo circuit. The pic also stars stars Rob Morgan and Yolonda Ross.