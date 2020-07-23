Al B. Sure Spills on His Secret Marriage to Kim Porter

Instagram

In an interview with ‘Fox Soul’, the 1990s RnB singer gets emotional as he reveals that he and the late model, who is the mother to his son Quincy, were once briefly married.

While Kim Porter is often associated with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, she was also in a relationship with Al B. Sure. Together, the late model and the 1990s R&B singer have a son, Quincy, but what public didn’t know before is that they were briefly married at the time.

Now, almost two years after Kim’s death, the 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared the previously unknown detail about their relationship. He made the revelation during an interview with “Fox Soul”, while talking about the backlash he got for posting about Kim.

“Every time I post something, I forget it’s me,” he said, denying that he posted about Kim for clout. “I’m a grandfather so my concern is not being popular and trying to get numbers and likes. That’s not what I do. But I posted something the other day, talking about my ex-wife-yeah, I said it. My ex-wife! Kimberly,” he added, dropping the bomb.

Al claimed “nobody knew” they were married, “because we didn’t discuss being married. We didn’t discuss that.” Despite their unknown official status, the “Nite and Day” hitmaker made sure he always shows his love for her, claiming, “Every so often, I give her a tribute.”

He further dished on their early years together. “I moved Kimberly from Columbus, Georgia to New York,” he shared of how she built her modeling career. “That’s when we started searching for her modeling career and things of that nature.”

Back to the criticism regarding his post about Kim, Al stressed, “…I hate to see the blogs and all that who like take…I don’t answer to nobody. I’m an OG. I’m almost 52 years old. I’m a grandfather. You know the only person I answer to? My grandson now.” He added, “So whatever the case is, I just want the truth to be told.”

Al is surely not the only Kim’s ex who truly loved her. Diddy has several times posted tributes to the mother of his three children. Most recently, on Sunday, July 19, he wrote along with a photo of the pair kissing, “Cherish what you have. Love on them. Kiss on them. Hug on them. Spoil them. Listen to them. Because tomorrow is not promised. A message from Love Have a beautiful Sunday people.”