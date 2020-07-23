AFL games in Cairns north Queensland hubs, Gillon McLachlan, Annastacia Palaszczuk, grand final

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has confirmed that footy will be headed to Cairns with two clubs set to relocate to north Queensland and at least three games scheduled there.

McLachlan answered speculation on Friday morning after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed the plan on social media.

“I’m pretty confident it’s going to be two clubs going to Cairns, it may be more, but my best understanding is it will be two clubs,” McLachlan said on 3AW radio.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has been given a generous offer by the Queensland Premier (Getty)

“I think a couple of clubs will go there for three to four weeks.

“It’s a great football area. We’ve got a good venue up there and we’ve got an opportunity to promote football in the region… to take the game to people up there.

“It’s a good opportunity.”

The Queensland Premier added that: “The details of which two teams will be based in Cairns is yet to be finalised.”

This week the AFL released their next block of fixtures up until round 12, and McLachlan suggested the Cairns games would take place after that point.

Palaszczuk has been a major advocate for the AFL this month, welcoming teams north to be based in Queensland hubs as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold of Victoria and parts of NSW.

She has also been vocal in her support of Queensland hosting the 2020 AFL Grand Final if Melbourne’s iconic MCG is unable to do so, but McLachlan and the league have not yet decided the matter.

“They’ve been great to us, Queensland,” McLachlan said on 3AW.

AFL announces next block of games

“And it think it’s very clear they’d love to have the grand final, as would other states.

“At the moment I don’t have anything to add, other than what I’ve said.

“The grand final is at the MCG, it’s contracted, and until things change or there’s anything alternate, then that is where it will be.

“And if it’s not there, then obviously Queensland is a fabulous option.”