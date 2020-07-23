Advertisement: Exploring for gold in South Dakota

Article content

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MMV) is one of this year’s Venture 50 companies — this is an exploration-stage company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is focused on the Rochford project located in the Rochford mining district of the Black Hills, South Dakota.

The company secured funding in late 2019 to commence a drill at Black Hills, and 2020 will see continued exploration and assay results.

The 2020 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, and they were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

This story was provided by Market One Media Group for commercial purposes.