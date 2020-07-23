Aditya Roy Kapur steps out for a dubbing session with Ludo director Anurag Basu

Aditya Roy Kapur impressed the audience with his physical transformation in Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu earlier this year. His intense looks and acting connected well with the audience. Now the actor is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan and more. Still in the process of dubbing it, Aditya Roy Kapur was snapped this afternoon at a popular dubbing studio in Mumbai along with director Anurag Basu.

Aditya kept it classy yet comfy in a pair of dark denims, a crisp white T-shirt and a navy blue shirt. Check out the pictures below of Aditya as he arrived for dubbing in the presence of his Ludo director Anurag Basu. Apart from Ludo, Aditya will also be seen in Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt.