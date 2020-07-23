ABC to Adapt ‘The Chase’ Quiz Show, ‘Jeopardy!’ Greatest as Villains

RELATED STORIES

Jeopardy! GOATs Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer are in talks to play spoilers in ABC’s adaptation of the UK game show The Chase, which reportedly began casting this month.

In The Chase, which originated on ITV in 2009, four contestants must work for the benefit of the team as they face “The Chaser,” a “ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop them winning at all costs” (per UKGameShows.com).

Jennings, Rutter and Holzhauer are in talks to take turns as The Chaser, our sister site reports. The trio’s head-to-head-to-head battle in ABC’s multi-night Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament this past January delivered huge numbers for the broadcast network, with north of 15 million total viewers at one point and above a 2.0 demo rating.

With some slight gameplay tweaks, The Chase was first adapted for U.S. audiences in 2013 by Game Show Network. Brooke Burns hosted and English quizzer Mark Labbett served as “The Chaser,” who was also nicknamed “The Beast.”

Are you interested in new Stateside adaptation of The Chase?