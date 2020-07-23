42 Dugg Reportedly Dropped by Lil Baby’s Label After Gay Speculation

Instagram

The ‘We Paid’ hitmaker sparks wild rumor about his sexuality after he appears to rap, ‘I was out here suckin’ d**k/ I was tryna pay the rent,’ in a snippet of his new song.

–

42 Dugg‘s rumored sexual preference may have cost him a home for his music. Words are the rapper, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, has been dropped by his label after he appeared to suggest that he was forced to suck d**k for a living.

The Detroit-born star, who first gained traction for his tracks “The Streets” and “STFU”, was jointly signed to Lil Baby‘s 4PF and Yo Gotti‘s CMG after he met Lil Baby in 2017. He was said to be one of the hottest artists under Lil Baby’s 4PF label, but as soon as the “We Paid” hitmaker sparked frenzy with his “sucking d**k” lyrics, he reportedly has been dropped from the label.

Lil Baby reportedly has been distancing from Dugg as well. When asked what he thought about his former friend seemingly admitting to be a gay prostitute, the “Drip Too Hard” emcee allegedly replied, “He’s not 4PF.”

Dugg and Lil Baby previously also collaborated on “Grace” and “We Paid”. The latter became Dugg’s first top ten single in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His latest mixtape “Young & Turnt, Vol. 2” was released on March 27 of this year under CMG and 4PF. It peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 200, No. 33 at the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 6 on the Independent Albums chart, marking his highest-charting album to date.

Dugg sparked the speculation about his sexuality after he shared a snippet of his new song on Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 21. In the video, he bopped his head up and down as he listened to the song in his car, while he was heard rapping in the song played in the background, “I was out here suckin’ d**k/ I was tryna pay the rent.”

His name soon became trending on social media, with many speculating that he’s gay after listening to the song. LMAOOOO N***A SAID HE WAS OUT THERE SUCKING D**K TO PAY THE RENT,” one reacted. “42 dugg gay omfg.” Another wondered, “so 42 dugg is gay? or he like some of yall who be sucking d**k sometimes but got a girl?”

Dugg, however, has debunked the claim and insisted that people heard his verse wrong. “H**S OUT HERE SUCKIN D**K… I WAS TRYNA PAY HER RENT,” he clarified the lyrics on his Twitter account. But people were not convinced and accused him of lying.