4-Year-Old Girl Is Her Mum’s Personal Trainer: “I Love You But Keep Going Mummy”

A mother took to the ‘gram to share how she explained to her 4-year-old daughter that it was hard for her to workout sometimes, and her daughter responded by telling her that she’d be her trainer so she could motivate her, and now I need one too.

You can hear lil sis telling her mum encouraging words like “you got this mummy!” “Never give up, and get yourself up and move!”

Y’all, ION even like to workout but I might take a liking to it if I had someone to motivate me like this.

To top it off, all this little 4-year-old trainer wants to be paid in are gummy worms! Issa whole deal!

Lol guess what she makes you pay her in? GUMMY WORMS . it’s definitely a steal lol thank you — KP Pound (@KP_Pound1) July 20, 2020

It was her little voice for me as it has such a big impact on motivating her mother.

People on Twitter couldn’t get enough of this moment either as they all reacted with the feels!

So, a few weeks ago I explained to my 4-year-old how hard it is for me to workout sometimes. She offered to be my trainer so she could motivate me. I must say she’s a kid of her word. She keeps me going.. pic.twitter.com/YiFUW8XyNH — KP Pound (@KP_Pound1) July 20, 2020

“You got this mommy. And never give up” pic.twitter.com/TZrNObWhDs — Antoinette. (@iLoveAntoinette) July 21, 2020

It’s the “and get yourself up and MOVE!” for me.

Ok we is ah moving!!! Pure motivation. — Bri (@2xquisiteb) July 21, 2020

