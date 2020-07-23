34 Weird But Wonderful Pictures From The Year 2000

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Updated 18 minutes ago. Posted 39 minutes ago

The year 2000 was one of the greatest years in pop culture history, period.

All of the following were taken in the year 2000…

1.

Steve Jobs holding up the Holy Bible.


John G. Mabanglo / Getty Images

2.

Sisqo aggressively holding a thong.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

3.

Destiny’s Child with four members in the spring.


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

4.

Destiny’s Child with three members by the end of summer.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

5.

Halle Berry proudly showing off her whale tail.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

6.

The fake but also real boy band, 2Gether.


George De Sota / Getty Images

7.

Pink with a huge chunk taken out of her pants.


George De Sota / Getty Images

8.

NSYNC dressed from a high school drama club’s costume chest.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

9.

Christina Aguilera with “tie-on” clothing.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

10.

Aaliyah pointing at something.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

11.

The only Charlie’s Angels we acknowledge.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

12.

Britney Spears dressed as… I don’t even know.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

13.

Jennifer Lopez in *the dress.*


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

14.

The South Park creators dressed as Jennifer Lopez in the dress.


Scott Nelson / Getty Images

15.

Lil’ Kim’s exposed boob.


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

16.

Tom Green resting his head on a coffee maker on a red carpet.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

17.

Eve getting excited about writing an email in the TRL studios.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

18.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson in their couple prime.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

19.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the launch of their Game Boy game.

21.

A.J. McClean’s facial hair.


Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

22.

Al Gore making out with his wife, Tipper.


Mike Nelson / Getty Images

23.

Jessica Simpson with feather arm bands.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

24.

Just, like, these tweens screaming while holding disposable cameras.


Chris Hondros / Getty Images

25.

Tween rapping royalty, Lil’ Bow Wow and Aaron Carter.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

26.

Angelina Jolie proudly showing off her Billy Bob tattoo.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

27.

Victoria and David Beckham meeting the Prince of Wales.


Matthew Fearn / Getty Images

28.

Brad, his sunglasses, and Jen.


Dan Callister / Getty Images

29.

A group of grown adults watching robot dogs playing robot dog soccer.


Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

30.

Seriously, it was a tournament called the “Robo Cup.”


Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

31.

NSYNC being lowered down from the ceiling dressed as human-sized marionettes.

32.

JC Chasez and Joey Fatone in large, colorful furry coats touching a painting of a woman’s ass.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

33.

And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the VMAs.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

34.

Mmm yeah.


George De Sota / Getty Images

