$100 per week? Republicans float cuts to weekly unemployment benefit; most Americans support keeping it at $600

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Democratic and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are engaged in a debate for what to include in the next round of stimulus that is expected to exceed $1 trillion.

Among the ideas being discussed are another round of stimulus checks and an extension of the extra $600 weekly unemployment bonus, which will lapse at the end of the week unless extended. On Wednesday Republicans floated the idea of cutting the weekly unemployment benefit from $600 to $100.

As the debate ensues in Congress, and SurveyMonkey polled 2,802 U.S. adults between July 17 and 21* to see where Americans stand on the next stimulus bill.

The -SurveyMonkey poll finds 80% of U.S. adults support the federal government issuing a second round of stimulus checks. That’s up from 54% of U.S. adults who supported a second of stimulus checks back when -SurveyMonkey polled U.S. adults between May 20 and 26. That uptick in support since May could indicate growing pessimism as surging COVID-19 cases threaten to derail the economic recovery.

While issuing a second stimulus check has a majority of support in every demographic we measured, there is something of a political divide. Among Republicans, 67% support a second round of checks, compared to 92% of Democrats.

Meanwhile, 68% of U.S. adults support the federal government extending the extra $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit beyond its July expiration. However, the political divide on the $600 extending is greater than the divide on the second round of stimulus checks. Only 48% of Republicans support extending the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit beyond July, versus 86% of Democrats.

Rank-and-file Republicans opposition to extending the extra $600 unemployment benefit, which is paid on top of state benefits is shared by their party leaders. Republicans in Congress are pushing for the $600 payment to be cut in order for it be extended past July. The reason? Around 7 in 10 Americans receiving unemployment benefits are earning more than they did at their job, which businesses and Republican leaders argue could deter workers from returning to work.

“We are paying a whole lot of people a lot more money to stay home and not work than they made on their jobs… and that is terrible,” Senator Ted Cruz,nbsp;(R-Texas) said Wednesday.

*Methodology: The -SurveyMonkey poll was conducted among a national sample of 2,802 adults in the U.S. between July 17-21. This survey’s modeled error estimate is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The findings have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography.

This is an excerpt from Analytics, an exclusive newsletter that Premium subscribers receive as a perk of their subscription. The newsletter shares in-depth research on the most discussed topics in the business world right now. Our findings come from special surveys we run and proprietary data we collect and analyze. Sign up to get the full briefing in your inbox.