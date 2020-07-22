YouTuber Tyler Oakley Calls Out Charli D’Amelio and Other TikTok Stars for “Partying” Amid the Pandemic

And when another person remarked that they hope Charles and other social media stars “get COVID,” Tyler responded, “I hope they don’t! they’ll likely come into contact with many vulnerable people who DO take precautions, the last thing i want to happen is for those people to be impacted by their irresponsible behavior.”

TikTok star Larray, who recently hosted party attended by many of the individuals Tyler called out, was one of the first to address Tyler’s message. He replied, “i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this s–t seriously. appreciate you tyler much love.”

A thread by the Twitter profile Def Noodles, an account that describes itself as “a satirical take on Internet news commentary,” shared pictures and videos of the stars from Tuesday night’s gathering. The large event was hosted at the Hype House in honor of Larray’s birthday.