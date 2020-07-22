Your Wednesday Briefing

But as the dust settled after days of negotiations, the compromises that allowed Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to guide 27 nations toward consensus are all too apparent, our correspondents write.

The dynamic: With Britain gone, the Dutch prime minister and his Austrian counterpart have stepped forward to create a bloc of smaller countries, known as “the frugals,’’ which are trying to restrain the big-spending ambitions of France and poorer southern countries.

What to watch: Money to the governments of Hungary and Poland was protected and increased, despite questions about the misuse of those funds and attempts to condition the money on adherence to the rule of law. But Ms. Merkel promised more actions would be taken in Hungary for alleged anti-democratic abuses.

Of note: By tying the recovery fund into the seven-year budget, the first without Britain, E.U. leaders managed to solve two extremely difficult and tendentious problems at once.