Your Thursday Briefing

U.S., alleging espionage, tells China to close a consulate

China vowed to retaliate after the United States abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday. Washington has accused Chinese diplomats of aiding economic espionage and of attempted theft of scientific research.

Hours after the administration issued its order to the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday, consulate employees burned papers in open metal barrels in a courtyard of the Houston building, prompting police officers and firefighters to rush to the area.

Context: The order was a sharp escalation of the U.S.’s moves against China, and comes after the pandemic and Beijing’s repressive measures in Hong Kong have spread tensions to virtually every aspect of the two countries’ relationship. President Trump’s campaign strategists, anxious about his failures on the pandemic, have recently been rolling out a blanket anti-China message to appeal to his supporters.

