Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price slashed in India – Gadgets News

Chinese tech brand Xiaomi has slashed the price of its recently launched wireless earbuds– Xiaomi Mi Wireless earphones 2– in India. These wireless earbuds were launched in May earlier this year at Rs 4,499, along with the Mi Box 4K.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 new price





The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have got a price cut of Rs 500 and post the price cut, they can now be purchased at Rs 3,999. The new price

is already reflecting on Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, from where it can be purchased.



For those unaware, the company had initially sold these wireless buds at this price of Rs 3,999 in the first week of launch as an introductory price.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 pack a 14.2 mm driver and offer Bluetooth high-definition tone technology (LHDC) which is claimed to deliver high-quality sound. These earbuds come equipped with dual-mic noise cancellation that Xiaomi claims cancels out the ambient noise.

The company claims that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can last up to four hours on a single charge and with the help of the charging case it can be extended to 14 hours. In order to change them completely, Xiaomi says it can take up to an hour.

The earbuds weigh 50 grams and offer a semi-in ear design of the device that promises to offer a comfortable fit for prolonged usage. The earbuds come equipped with an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so that it can automatically pause a track when a user removes them