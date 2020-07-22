WOW! Unlimited Media’s Mainframe Studios Expands its Preschool Presence with Major New Hire Industry Leader Tanya Green Joins the Team as Head of Preschool

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.’s (TSX-V: WOW / OTCQX: WOWMF) Mainframe Studios is thrilled to announce the hire of industry leader Tanya Green for the newly created role of Head of Preschool. Tanya will oversee all new preschool content, including new IP, co-productions, and partnerships with creators globally to build out the studio’s preschool portfolio.

“Bringing on Tanya as the Head of Preschool marks an exciting push in building Mainframe’s preschool slate as part of our overall expansion of original IP productions,” said Michael Hefferon, President and CCO of Mainframe Studios. “Tanya’s unmatched experience, creative spirit, and collaborative nature with talent is key for the studio’s drive to produce extraordinary and innovative preschool content for kids.”

Tanya will work alongside Gregory Little, Mainframe’s SVP, Content who oversees the company’s content slate for non-preschool kids and family audiences.

Tanya Green is an Emmy and CSA Award winning producer with over fifteen years of animation production experience. She joins Mainframe Studios from Sinking Ship Entertainment, where she served as the company’s first-ever Head of Animation. Before Sinking Ship, Tanya established her career with 9 Story’s Brown Bag Films, where as VP of Production, she oversaw, managed, and produced hundreds of hours of Emmy-award winning animated television, including; Emmy Award winning Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Emmy Award winning Peg + Cat, Luna Around the World, Magic School Bus Rides Again and Wild Kratts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Tanya join our team!” said Kim Dent Wilder, SVP, Production and Operations of Mainframe Studios. “Tanya is the perfect complement to our leadership team, bringing with her years of creative and production experience in both 2D and 3D animation.”

“I am so thrilled to be part of the talented team at Mainframe,” said Tanya Green. “I’ve built my career on creating and maintaining strong relationships and working with incredible partners to bring their stories to life. I can’t wait for the preschool adventures to start!”

Tanya will be based in Toronto, working closely with Mainframe’s Vancouver team.

About Mainframe Studios

Founded in 1993, Mainframe created the first fully-CG TV series, ReBoot, and has since produced more than 1,000 half-hours of TV, over 60 feature-length projects and two feature films. Recent projects include the upcoming Madagascar: A Little Wild for DreamWorks Animation, Octonauts specials, and Made By Maddie series for Silvergate Media, along with Knowledge Network special Luna, Chip & Inkie: The Festival of Wishes, Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, and the Netflix Original Series Spy Kids: Mission Critical and ReBoot: The Guardian Code.

Learn more at www.mainframe.ca

About Wow Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, one of Canada’s largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, which has a 25-year track record. The Company’s media assets include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

