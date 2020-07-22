World Matchplay: Glen Durrant faces Peter Wright and has sights set on title | Darts News





Glen Durrant faces Peter Wright on Wednesday night at the World Matchplay with a place in the quarter-finals at stake

Three of the world’s top four have crashed out of the World Matchplay and Glen Durrant is hoping to make it a clean sweep when he faces Peter Wright on Wednesday night.

On Sunday, defending champion Rob Cross was beaten by Gabriel Clemens, on Monday, Gerwyn Price was sent packing by Danny Noppert before Tuesday saw the exit of the world No 1 Michael van Gerwen.

Reigning world champion Wright is the biggest name left in the event, a tournament he has never won, but Durrant is not in Milton Keynes to make up the numbers.

World Matchplay – Wednesday’s second round matches Daryl Gurney v Vincent van der Voort Dimitri Van den Bergh v Joe Cullen Peter Wright v Glen Durrant Danny Noppert v Adrian Lewis

“I don’t want to be an also-ran in the 40s and 50s of the rankings,” says the three-time BDO world champion to The Darts Show podcast over a socially distanced sparkling water at the Marshall Arena.

“I have been a winner the past five or six years and while I am at the top of my game my intention is to lift some silverware.”

Some 12 months on from a statement victory over the then world champion in the second round of the World Matchplay, he faces the very same prospect on Wednesday night.

This time, the opponent and reigning world champion is Wright, a man who has become a mentor and a friend to Duzza in the 18 months he has been on the PDC circuit and a man who has beaten him in their last five meetings, including the Summer Series earlier this month.

“My explanation is that I have probably shown him too much respect, I have waxed lyrical about the guy and I love him.

“But he did something at the Summer Series where he was talking to me as being in his pocket – I’ll never hate Peter Wright – but I need something.

“It was the tiniest bit of disrespect that Peter showed me, in banter of course because we give each other plenty. I love him and he is probably my favourite player but I am trying to find that extra 5 per cent I need to beat him and that is going to be my motivation.”

Finding something to get you riled is not an uncommon trait in sports star, but for Durrant, one of the nicest men in darts who is more likely to be ribbed for being being a good bloke, it’s interesting to see him get a little animated, especially about a good friend.

Wright abandoned his glasses to overcome Jose de Sousa in the first round

It happened last year with Michael Smith at the Grand Slam, but, as the opening quote says, Duzza is not here to make up the numbers, he’s here to win and perhaps that’s the reason behind the added edge.

No media request, no sponsor commitment is too much for Durrant but there is a tournament to be won, and a wide open tournament after Van Gerwen’s shock exit on Tuesday night.

The fact that a Durrant win this year wouldn’t be that much of a surprise is testament to the Middlesbrough man who has risen through the rankings and now resides in the world’s top 16 – quite an achievement since gaining his PDC Tour card at Q-School last January.

Last year, his first as a professional, yielded semi-finals at the World Grand Prix, the Grand Slam and the Matchplay as well as a quarter-final on debut at the World Championship.

He lost in the last four of this tournament last year, to Smith, and while disappointment still rankles he is using it as motivation once again as he targets his PDC major breakthrough.

“I wish I could have those semi-finals again, I don’t know if I had the belief. You have to grab those opportunities when they are there.

“I was talking about retirement and five year plans but this time off has made me realise my love for the game is still very strong, let’s not talk about retiring lets talk about now.

“I would love to put a PDC major on my resume, that would be the ultimate and that is what I am fighting for right now.”

A tournament that is already had a new look and a new venue could have a new champion. There are plenty in the running, but perhaps not many as motivated as Durrant.

