Will Smith Hits Back at Fan Trolling Him Over ‘Entanglement’ Drama: I’m Gonna Block You

WENN

Reacting to an Instagram video of the ‘Gemini Man’ actor playfully jumping rope in his house, a user leaves a clever comment that reads, ‘Don’t get entangled.’

–

It looks like Will Smith is done with all the “entanglement” jokes on social media. The actor has recently hit back at a fan who joked about it underneath a post he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22.

The said post was a video of him playfully jumping rope. “Next time I’m gonna do it wearing a Kilt⁣,” the “Gemini Man” actor said in the caption of the post. Some people were marveling over how cool he looked while jumping the rope, but one of his followers decided to leave a clever comment underneath the post.

<br />

“Don’t get entangled,” so the said user wrote in the comment section. Will apparently caught wind of the comment and even though he admitted it was a funny comment, it didn’t mean he liked it. “Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny!” the “Aladdin” star said. “I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!”

Some other followers have also come to Will’s defense. “The entangled jokes are so whack. Grow up and enjoy the content,” one said. “The disrespect in his comments is unreal. Guarantee none of y’all would be handling the situation if you were in their shoes damn like the video for what it is and move tf on,” one other wrote.

Another individual commented, “At This point the jokes about the interview is old and unoriginal and disrespectful!” Someone echoed the sentiment, “Okay the entangle jokes are old now. Especially with 5,000 of you saying the same thing.”

The “entanglement” joke stemmed from Jada Pinkett Smith‘s response to her affair with August Alsina. Talking with Will on “Red Table Talk“, the “Gotham” alum said, “I got into a different kind of entanglement [with August].” She added, “I was in a lot of pain. I was broken. I wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.”