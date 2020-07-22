Why changing existing employment contracts unilaterally can lead to class action lawsuits

Article content continued

In short, an employer can notify the appurtenant executive that it’s offering a 24-month working notice of termination (or whatever the proper notice is for that person), after which time even offering a new job as a janitor is not constructive dismissal even though it’s unilateral. After those 24 months, the employee has no recourse and can either accept the lower position or resign.

But if the employer notifies the executive that, in 24 months, certain terms in his or her employment agreement will be amended (including, say, salary) and the executive disagrees, the employer cannot simply wait for the 24-month notice period to end and enforce the new contract.

That would be a constructive dismissal — the employer’s silence after the employee’s disagreement is acquiescence to their refusal.

This case offers both parties a critical lesson: existing employment agreements can indeed be amended — albeit carefully.

