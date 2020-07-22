Who Has Already Been Cut From Season 16 of The Bachelorette? An Investigation

Tien Yang, 36, posted a pic of himself with some friends on Instagram early this week, and a commenter said, “Really disappointed that you’re not going to be on Clare’s season. It would’ve been nice to see Asian representation in the bachelor pool.”

Tien responded, writing “agreed, I’m rooting for Joe! I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol.”

That likely means 36 year-old Joe is the only remaining cast member of Asian descent who made it to the first rose ceremony, and based on that comment from Tien, it appears that 32 men ended up meeting Clare on Sunday night, and an unknown number of them were then sent home after meeting her.

ABC has not released or commented on the final cast, but here’s what we know about who’s out so far, thanks to a bit of Instagram sleuthing, plus a little regular Instagram viewing, since some of these guys were pretty obvious about it.