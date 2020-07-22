What’s new in iOS 14 beta 3? New Music app icon, Clock widgets, more

Apple has released iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 to developers today, bringing additional refinements and improvements to iPhone and iPad users. Read on as we round up everything new we’ve found so far.

iOS 14 beta 3 features the build number of 18A5332f. Developers can update from beta 1 via the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. If you don’t see iOS 14 beta 3 immediately, keep checking as the update is still rolling out.

iOS 14 is also available to public beta users, but no new beta has been released to those users this week. It’s possible that the next iOS 14 public beta build is released later today or tomorrow, but a release next week is not out of the question.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @. Read on as we round up everything we’ve found so far.

What’s new in iOS 14 beta 3?

A new popup appears when you use iOS 14 widgets for the first time: “Press and hold a widget to reorganize them. In jiggle mode, tap the plus in the top left to add widget.”

A new popup appears when you edit your iOS 14 home screen for the first time: “Hide unorganized home screen pages by tapping the page dots.”

New widgets from the Clock app are now available, these were previously teased by Apple but were missing from beta 1 and beta 2

New app icon for the Music app:

iOS 14 beta 3 adds a new option to share Apple Music songs, albums, and playlists to Snapchat Stories

The widget for the Music app now features a colorful background:

New icons in the Library interface of the Music app:

A storage bug that was previously in iOS 14 beta 1 and 2 appears to have been fixed. This caused major issues for some iPhone users.

In combination with watchOS 7, iOS 14 can now send you a push notification if you haven’t wash your hands within a few minutes of arriving home.

New design for Memoji masks (Left is new, right is old)

On beta 3, the Edit button makes all the widgets jiggle and the deprecated widget area is more clearly sectioned off. pic.twitter.com/M83390uaeg — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) July 22, 2020

