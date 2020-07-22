Wendy Williams Announces September Return of Her Show

WENN

It arrives after it is reported New York entered phase 4 of its reopening plan which includes restrictions on capacity, crew and who is allowed on set amid coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy Williams will soon be returning for new season of “The Wendy Williams Show”. The 56-year-old talk show host announced on Tuesday, July 21 that “The Wendy Williams Show” will return to air in September.

“The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!!” Wendy wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour.”

She went on saying, “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I L[heart emoji]VE you for watching!”

Prior to this, a spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” told PEOPLE that the talk show would not be returning to air until it could go back into production in the studio. “The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed. If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the at home shows,” the spokesperson shared.

In an Instagram post in June, she greeted her fans from home in addition to giving them update on her show “The Wendy Williams Show” in the midst of coronavirus pandemic. “You know what I’m waiting for? I’m waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back,” Wendy, who looked stunning in a pink and green dress, said.

“Now we got 200 people in our audience, we will never have that again but I want to go back to do our show, nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on the ‘Wendy show’! I got the love and the boyfriends and all that other kind of stuff, I’m in my house, but what I want the most is to be with you, I miss you, I miss you a lot.”