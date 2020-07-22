new video loaded: ‘Way Too Crowded’: Niagara Falls Boats Become Symbols of Virus Responses
‘Way Too Crowded’: Niagara Falls Boats Become Symbols of Virus Responses
Tourists said that a crowded boat at Niagara Falls has highlighted the different coronavirus responses of Canada and the United States.
“Well it’s way too crowded. We actually, we took a picture of the boat — it’s, I don’t know, I don’t find that it’s very safe to be on a boat like that. So it’s much better here.” “You look at the difference between the boats. I think that says a lot about Canada versus the States right now, and how we’re handling the pandemic.”
