Warriors Todd Payten puts Adam Blair on notice

New Zealand Warriors interim coach Todd Payten has savaged veteran forward Adam Blair over his performance in last weekend’s loss to the Sharks.

The Warriors had a Sunday to forget after they were thumped 46-10 by Cronulla at Central Coast Stadium.

Blair in just 26 minutes of action failed to have much of an impact, running for only 50 metres and missing 4 tackles in his short time on the field according to stats from NRL.com.

The lacklustre performance from Blair resulted in Payten dropping the prop to the interchange for this weekend’s clash with the Roosters.

Adam Blair (Getty)

Payten held nothing back when he admitted any other player would’ve been left out of the squad if they had performed the way the 34-year-old did.

“He wasn’t great, missed a lot of tackles, didn’t work hard enough to get onside a lot of the time,” Payten said.

“That’s just not acceptable.

“Given his experience we keep him in the side. Anyone else I reckon they would have missed out completely.

“I think that sends a message to the rest of the team.”

Warriors v Sharks Round 10: Presser – Todd Peyten