Warren Tredrea reveals how veteran teams such as Port Adelaide could suffer

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea says veteran AFL teams could struggle with the incoming fixture cram, as sides look to nurse stars through the busy period.

With the next block of fixtures condensed, teams such as Geelong will be required to play four games inside 14 days, an issue for a team that already has been hit with soft tissue injuries to veteran duo Joel Selwood and Mitch Duncan.

Due to this year’s unprecedented changes, Tredrea says that durable superstars will be more valuable than ever before, with list composition set to play a huge role.

“This will just magnify (the importance of durability) to the nth degree,” Tredrea told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

Could a team like Geelong suffer due to having to rest veteran stars such as Joel Selwood? (Getty)

“I actually think the younger players, the ones that have been in the system for a few years are going to benefit far more than the kids who have just gotten in the system or the oldies.

“I look at my old team Port Adelaide, I can’t see Robbie Gray and potentially Tom Jonas being able to bounce back on short breaks consistently.

“Whereas a team like St Kilda might say we’ll play (Rowan) Marshall for as many games as we can and we’ll pinch-hit his minutes with (Paddy) Ryder to complement.”

Tredrea admitted that players are used to playing at less than 100 percent fitness, often carrying various “niggles” into games, and he touched on the importance of the mental aspect of injuries.

Tredrea says Port Adelaide will have to rest the likes of Robbie Gray and Travis Boak at some point (AAP)

“You never go into a game feeling 100 percent,” he said.

“I know in my career over 14 years, the ones I went in (100 percent) I felt worried because I was like what’s wrong, why haven’t I got a niggle?

“When you say a niggle, it could be a sore shoulder or be a bit of a tight calf, it could be a minor spasm.

“As soon as you cross the white line, that’s what footballers always say, it is fair game and you’re there to perform.

“I think the ability to mentally test as well as physically is going to be the difference too.

The AFL’s reigning premiers have already been dealt a number of injuries to key players this season (Getty)

“If you can stay mentally fresh, you will find a way to get through. But if the mental side starts to break down on the back of being sore, that’s where you’re going to have those issues.”

Tredrea added that Port Adelaide would have to rest veterans like Travis Boak, alongside Gray and Jonas in order to emerge from the condensed fixture unscathed.

“Even an A-grade superstar like Travis Boak is going to have to be managed,” he said.

“You’re not going to be able to find players who can bounce up consistently on four or five-day breaks, because if you do you’re going to be running the risk of going into games heavily fatigued and soft tissue (injuries) are going to go through the roof.

“There’s a situation where you might come up against a side that is struggling, that’s an opportunity to maybe rest a few, but it’s going to be that close in terms of who makes finals that it might come down to how well they manage this period of time which decides who gets there in two months time.”