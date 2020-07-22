Want a boxy SUV that runs on batteries? Check out the Twisted NAS-E

Everyone loves the Land Rover Defender, and what better way to appreciate one than by converting it to an EV?

The Twisted NAS-E isn’t cheap though—it starts at $185,000.

Or, if you want one with more power, and bars and lights and stripes, you can opt for the $210,000 NAS-E Plus

The interior is nicer than any factory Land Rover Defender.

The first 30 NAS-Es will be the California Series, seen here, with 10 yellow Malibus, 10 green Yosemites, and 10 blue Tahoes.

The electric motor drives all four wheels via a gear-reduction direct-drive transmission, with a two-speed step-down transfer case.

The battery pack is a 60kWh unit—borrowed from a Bolt EV?

Charging is at up to 22kW via AC, and Twisted says there is optional DC fast charging.

American automotive anglophilia appears to focus mainly on the Land Rover Defender these days. Used examples of these utilitarian imports command asking prices in dollars rival the similarly agricultural G-wagen but without the veneer of hip hop video stardom, far outstriping what you’d pay for an old and battered farm vehicle in its country of origin. There’s a new Defender on the way, one that’s much more modern and should even come with some electrification in time, but if you want to drive something boxy off-road without burning any gas, that’s mostly meant waiting for a Bollinger. But now there’s an alternative, albeit one that’s even more expensive: the Twisted NAS-E.

It’s the product of Twisted Automotive, a Yorkshire-based company that exists to restomod Defenders, and nothing but Defenders. Like Singer and Porsches, Twisted finds old Landies and spiffs them up, adding a modern powertrain and luxurious leather-wrapped interior. That’s mostly meant using a GM LT1 or LT4 V8, but now there’s also an electric option.

The NAS-E starts off as a sort-wheelbase soft-top Defender 90, but instead of a small block V8, it’s powered by a Remy Borg-Warner electric motor with 160kW (214hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft). That’s powered by a 60kWh battery pack, which Twisted says will provide 200 miles (321km) of range. I’m not entirely sure where Twisted is getting its batteries from—we’ve asked the company and I’ll update this post if we find out.

That powertrain is coupled to a four-wheel drive gear-reduction direct transmission, with a two-speed transfer case. The suspension uses fancy off-road dampers, and there are big brakes on all four wheels, with six-piston calipers for the front and four-piston calipers at the rear.

In addition, you get a much nicer interior than Land Rover ever installed, plus an infotainment system, air conditioning, and a roll cage. However, it’s not going to be cheap—the NAS-E starts at $185,000. Or, for $210,000, you could spring for the NAS-E Plus, which gets a more powerful 238kW (320hp), 420Nm (309lb-ft) electric motor, and some extra body adornments.

