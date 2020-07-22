Wall Street Opens Flat on China, Stimulus Reports; Dow up 13 Pts By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — U.S. stocks opened mostly flat on Wednesday as investors paused for breath before two of the most important earnings releases of the season, from Tesla (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:)

By 9:35 AM (1335 GMT), the was up 13 points or less than 0.1% at 26,853 points. The and the , which hit a fresh record high earlier in the week, were both up a modest 0.1%.

Any appetite for further risk-taking at what are already elevated valuations has been kept firmly in check, on the one hand, by the apparent difficulties in crafting another stimulus package to replace many of the support measures that expire at the end of the month, and, on the other, fresh signs of antagonism between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. government has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, less than a day after indicting two Chinese-based hackers over a decade-long run of theft of U.S. intellectual property.