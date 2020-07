Ahead of Tuesday’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark, multiple members of the Reds kneeled to protest police violence and racial injustices.

As noted by ESPN , Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto, reliever Amir Garrett, infielder Alex Blandino and outfielder Phillip Ervin all fell to a knee during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” The Reds added the hashtag “#BlackLivesMatter” in a tweet showing the demonstration: